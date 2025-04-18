Short Interest in D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Drops By 41.5%

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the March 15th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 416.0 days.
D’Ieteren Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEVF opened at $187.00 on Friday. D’Ieteren Group has a one year low of $158.21 and a one year high of $251.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.87.
D’Ieteren Group Company Profile
