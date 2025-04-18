Short Interest in D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Drops By 41.5%

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the March 15th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 416.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEVF opened at $187.00 on Friday. D’Ieteren Group has a one year low of $158.21 and a one year high of $251.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.87.

D'Ieteren Group SA operates as an investment company in Belgium, France, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through D'Ieteren Automotive, Belron, Moleskine, TVH, and PHE segments. It distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, CUPRA, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rimac, Porsche, and Microlino brand vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories; sells used vehicles; and offers maintenance, financing, and leasing services.

