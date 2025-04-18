Short Interest in ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Declines By 32.4%

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Performance

ENGGY stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

