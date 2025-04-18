Short Interest in Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Expands By 121.1%

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,300 shares, a growth of 121.1% from the March 15th total of 156,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 132.8 days.
Gold Road Resources Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of ELKMF opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. Gold Road Resources has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.25.
Gold Road Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gold Road Resources
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.