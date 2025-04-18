Short Interest in Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Expands By 121.1%

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,300 shares, a growth of 121.1% from the March 15th total of 156,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 132.8 days.

Gold Road Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ELKMF opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. Gold Road Resources has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.25.

Gold Road Resources Company Profile

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold properties in Western Australia. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine located in north-east of Perth. The company was formerly known as Eleckra Mines Limited and changed its name to Gold Road Resources Limited in November 2010.

