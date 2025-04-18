Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Declines By 28.6%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

EMXF stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.55. The firm has a market cap of $85.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.