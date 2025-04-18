Short Interest in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW) Grows By 106.5%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 106.5% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for use in the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

