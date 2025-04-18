Short Interest in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW) Grows By 106.5%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 106.5% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78.
About Reviva Pharmaceuticals
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reviva Pharmaceuticals
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Archer Aviation Unveils NYC Network Ahead of Key Earnings Report
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Joby Aviation Stock Presents an Opportunity in the Turbulence
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Tariff Exemptions Make It Time to Buy These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.