Short Interest in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRW) Drops By 32.1%

SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SK Growth Opportunities

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SK Growth Opportunities by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 2,163,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 72,891 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities by 209.2% in the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 569,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 385,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harraden Circle Investments LLC purchased a new position in SK Growth Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

Get SK Growth Opportunities alerts:

SK Growth Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKGRW opened at $0.67 on Friday. SK Growth Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46.

About SK Growth Opportunities

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SK Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.