Short Interest in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Rises By 79.2%

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 463,100 shares, an increase of 79.2% from the March 15th total of 258,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,315.5 days.

Tokyu Fudosan Price Performance

Shares of Tokyu Fudosan stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55. Tokyu Fudosan has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $6.99.

Get Tokyu Fudosan alerts:

About Tokyu Fudosan

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyu Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyu Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.