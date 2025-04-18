Short Interest in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Rises By 79.2%

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 463,100 shares, an increase of 79.2% from the March 15th total of 258,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,315.5 days.
Tokyu Fudosan Price Performance
Shares of Tokyu Fudosan stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55. Tokyu Fudosan has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $6.99.
About Tokyu Fudosan
