Short Interest in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Declines By 28.4%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,700 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the March 15th total of 257,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

trivago Stock Down 2.8 %

TRVG opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.08 million, a PE ratio of -349.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

Get trivago alerts:

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. trivago had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that trivago will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRVG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on trivago from $2.60 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on trivago in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TRVG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in trivago during the fourth quarter valued at $623,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of trivago by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About trivago

(Get Free Report)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.