Short Interest in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Declines By 28.4%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,700 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the March 15th total of 257,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
trivago Stock Down 2.8 %
TRVG opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.08 million, a PE ratio of -349.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.45.
trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. trivago had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that trivago will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in trivago during the fourth quarter valued at $623,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of trivago by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About trivago
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.
