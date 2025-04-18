Short Interest in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Declines By 58.1%

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Performance

BBH opened at $144.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.23. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $135.34 and a 52-week high of $183.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.29 million, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Biotech ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

