Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.59 and traded as low as $105.67. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $106.44, with a volume of 192,072 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $170.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.40.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 12.41%. Equities analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $2.6907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.88. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 30.72%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

