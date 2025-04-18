Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 181,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Silo Pharma Price Performance

Silo Pharma stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.20. Silo Pharma has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $4.50.

Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Silo Pharma had a negative net margin of 5,255.05% and a negative return on equity of 61.38%.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma Inc operates as a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing therapeutics that address underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in formulations and drug delivery systems.

