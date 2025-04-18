Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th.

Sirius XM has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.5% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $20.31 on Friday. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research set a $28.00 price target on Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sirius XM stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

