S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given New $607.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $633.00 to $607.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.86.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $462.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $500.89 and a 200-day moving average of $504.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $145.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $407.69 and a twelve month high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.2% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $1,753,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 11,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

