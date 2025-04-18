SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of XNTK opened at $177.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.44. The stock has a market cap of $764.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.27. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a one year low of $159.43 and a one year high of $228.88.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

