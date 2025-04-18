SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,023,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,046 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,832,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754,386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,261,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,458,000 after buying an additional 99,358 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,827,000 after purchasing an additional 58,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,975,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,479,000 after buying an additional 1,191,961 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.48 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.92.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.