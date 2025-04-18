SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Stock Position Lowered by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 276,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,976 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $14,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLSR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,142,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,363,000 after buying an additional 102,790 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,654,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,423,000 after acquiring an additional 127,682 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,370,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,220,000 after acquiring an additional 196,292 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 420,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 241,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XLSR opened at $47.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.98. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $56.30.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

