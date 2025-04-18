Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Short Interest Up 71.7% in March

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a growth of 71.7% from the March 15th total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 306.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Square Enix in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Square Enix Stock Performance
Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Square Enix had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 3.52%. Analysts forecast that Square Enix will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Square Enix Company Profile
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games.
