Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,100 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Incyte by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Incyte by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,467,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,500,000 after acquiring an additional 544,080 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INCY. Guggenheim downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $1,340,735.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,150.23. The trade was a 37.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 14,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $1,042,090.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,561.36. The trade was a 35.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,827 shares of company stock worth $3,322,618. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $58.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 215.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

