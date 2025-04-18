Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OZK. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Bank OZK stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $409.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.01%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

