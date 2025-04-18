Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 527 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Stock Up 2.3 %

BLD stock opened at $285.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $303.37 and its 200 day moving average is $338.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $266.26 and a 1-year high of $495.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BLD

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.