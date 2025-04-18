Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 41,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTDOY. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Nintendo by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 150,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Nintendo during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nintendo Stock Performance

Nintendo stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 0.63. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $19.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Nintendo had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 25.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

