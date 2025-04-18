Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,027,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,840,000 after acquiring an additional 68,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,445,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,792,000 after purchasing an additional 114,391 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,021 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,306,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,195 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,916,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,335,000 after purchasing an additional 35,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortune Brands Innovations

In related news, EVP Kristin Papesh acquired 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $29,941.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,177.83. This trade represents a 6.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,950.04. This trade represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBIN opened at $51.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.24%. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on FBIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

