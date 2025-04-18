Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Genpact in the third quarter valued at $1,197,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

NYSE:G opened at $47.56 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

In other Genpact news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $664,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,167,926.94. The trade was a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

