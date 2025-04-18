Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 4,898 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,126,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 180.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,862,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,848,000 after buying an additional 219,149 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $85.78 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $80.14 and a 52 week high of $100.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.14.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

