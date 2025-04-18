Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 506 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,160,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,848,169,000 after buying an additional 150,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,930,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,056,187,000 after acquiring an additional 212,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,132,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,335,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,841,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,469,000 after purchasing an additional 318,261 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Targa Resources news, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total value of $429,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at $568,957.74. This trade represents a 43.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $5,750,856.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,731,100.98. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP stock opened at $174.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $110.09 and a 1-year high of $218.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.18. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRGP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $211.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.64.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

