Steven D. Cohan Sells 94,997 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $5,700,769.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Steven D. Cohan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 11th, Steven D. Cohan sold 5,003 shares of Copart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $300,230.03.
Copart Stock Performance
Shares of CPRT opened at $59.68 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.82. The stock has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Copart by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Copart by 1,567.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Argus downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
