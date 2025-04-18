Stevia (OTCMKTS:STEV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Stevia shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 76,140 shares traded.
Stevia Stock Down 7.7 %
Stevia Company Profile
Stevia Corp., a farm management and healthcare company, focuses on developing plant breeding and agricultural methodologies. The company invests in the research and development, and IP acquisition, as well as manages propagation, nursery, and plantations. It also provides services to contract growers and other industry growers.
