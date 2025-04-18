Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Price Target to $100.00

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ALAB. Northland Securities raised Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Northland Capmk raised shares of Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.08. Astera Labs has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $147.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.79.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. Analysts predict that Astera Labs will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, Director Manuel Alba sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $3,992,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 444,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,190,968.31. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 350,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $31,389,366.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,353,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,675,659.05. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 633,990 shares of company stock worth $54,235,012.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 354.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,211,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,582 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 2,328.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,922,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,765 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,991,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 318.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,818,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,873,000 after buying an additional 1,384,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,229,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Stories

