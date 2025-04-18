Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target to C$46.50

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$53.00 to C$46.50 in a report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BDGI. CIBC reduced their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$59.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.00.

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at C$36.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$871.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.14. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a twelve month low of C$33.62 and a twelve month high of C$48.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.47.

In related news, Director Mary Jordan bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$39.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,456.00. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America’s provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank.

