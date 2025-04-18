Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$54.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$60.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Russel Metals

Russel Metals Price Performance

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$38.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.14. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$34.62 and a 52 week high of C$46.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.32, for a total transaction of C$211,600.00. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Russel Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Russel Metals Inc is a Canada-based metal distribution company. The company conducts business primarily through three metals distribution segments: metals service centers; energy products; and steel distributors. The metal service centers provide processing and distribution services to a broad base of end-users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.