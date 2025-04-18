Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Stock Price

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.50 to $13.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PEB. StockNews.com cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

NYSE:PEB opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.69. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,713,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,964,000 after acquiring an additional 525,991 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,936,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,167,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,272,000 after buying an additional 28,871 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,956,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,061,000 after buying an additional 481,076 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

