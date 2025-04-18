StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chegg from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $1.25 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.08.

Chegg Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Chegg

CHGG opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.81. Chegg has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $7.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

