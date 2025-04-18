StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Up 4.4 %
NASDAQ CHCI opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $104.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.39. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $14.48.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $16.91 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.
Institutional Trading of Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.
