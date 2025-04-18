StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ CHCI opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $104.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.39. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $14.48.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $16.91 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.