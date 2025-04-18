StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Stratus Properties Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of STRS opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. Stratus Properties has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $147.98 million, a PE ratio of 130.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 81,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 45,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

