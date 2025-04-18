StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Stratus Properties Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of STRS opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. Stratus Properties has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $147.98 million, a PE ratio of 130.93 and a beta of 0.98.
Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratus Properties
Stratus Properties Company Profile
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.
