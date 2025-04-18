StockNews.com Downgrades Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LECO. Barclays increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $187.00 to $179.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.00.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $177.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $161.11 and a 12 month high of $242.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.54. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.94 million. Research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

In related news, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 21,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $4,536,505.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,777,590.20. This represents a 27.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $307,344,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $110,062,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,117,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15,932.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,118,000 after buying an additional 334,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 22,146.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 291,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,211,000 after acquiring an additional 290,562 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

