StockNews.com Downgrades U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of USPH opened at $67.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.88. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $62.77 and a 12-month high of $108.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $180.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $142,050.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,564.48. This represents a 19.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading

