Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Boosts Stock Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Entergy were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $83.11 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.51 and its 200 day moving average is $77.66.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Entergy from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Entergy from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

