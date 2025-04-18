Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL reduced its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $77.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.15. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.08 and a twelve month high of $80.37.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

