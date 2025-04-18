Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 150.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,316,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,269,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 821.0% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after buying an additional 4,871,584 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $39,840,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,614,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Argus raised shares of AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.36.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $130,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,149.04. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,781.90. This trade represents a 6.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.32. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $10.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. Analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 17.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.45%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

