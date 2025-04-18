Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Purchases 12,227 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 11,756.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,227 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 270,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

