Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Purchases Shares of 415 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Clorox by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clorox Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $139.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.
Clorox Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on CLX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Clorox from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.83.
Clorox Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
