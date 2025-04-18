Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LRN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stride from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stride has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Shares of LRN opened at $135.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47. Stride has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.57.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stride will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Stride by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,349 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stride by 161.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stride by 64.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

