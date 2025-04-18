Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on DINO shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.02. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.90%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. The trade was a 3.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

