Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 478.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Shares of ROIV opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -67.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 119.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 218,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $2,271,987.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 896,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,345,374.98. This trade represents a 19.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 227,500 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,372,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 163,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,843.52. This trade represents a 58.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,395,541 shares of company stock worth $15,028,538 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROIV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Roivant Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

