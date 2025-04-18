Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $756,000 Stock Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth $247,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 187.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 294,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 192,021 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth about $801,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $83,082,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines Stock Up 1.5 %

RVMD stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.37. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $62.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RVMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revolution Medicines

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $72,770.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,834.24. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 11,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $458,251.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 441,564 shares in the company, valued at $17,238,658.56. The trade was a 2.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,660 shares of company stock valued at $650,406. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Revolution Medicines Profile

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.