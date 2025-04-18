Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMB. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,633,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,999,000 after purchasing an additional 376,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 523,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after buying an additional 212,839 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,262,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $467,000.

VanEck Short Muni ETF stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $17.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14.

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

