Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,936 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 79,943 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 74,522 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,078 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

In other news, insider Frank Klein sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $36,571.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,417,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,253,644.92. This represents a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RKLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RKLB

Rocket Lab USA Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -53.35 and a beta of 2.08. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. The business had revenue of $132.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Lab USA Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.