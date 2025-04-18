Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFRD. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter worth about $571,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $546,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Weatherford International by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 500,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,815,000 after acquiring an additional 43,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter worth $7,215,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 44,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $2,944,895.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,507.23. This trade represents a 26.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arunava Mitra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $675,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,835.04. This trade represents a 32.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,930 shares of company stock worth $5,861,718 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. Weatherford International plc has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $135.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.05.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.30). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 9.18%. Research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WFRD. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Weatherford International from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Weatherford International from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.75.

Weatherford International Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

