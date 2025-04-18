Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 166 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,612,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 818.6% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on THG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays raised The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $161.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.45. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.66 and a fifty-two week high of $176.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John C. Roche sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $52,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,414 shares in the company, valued at $21,772,450. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

