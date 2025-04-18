Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) CFO Mitch Reback Sells 4,000 Shares

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) CFO Mitch Reback sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $84,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,804.63. This trade represents a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Mitch Reback also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 17th, Mitch Reback sold 8,109 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $193,318.56.
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Mitch Reback sold 10,926 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $288,774.18.
Sweetgreen Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of SG opened at $18.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.47. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.46 and a 52 week high of $45.12.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 3,571.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sweetgreen Company Profile
Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
